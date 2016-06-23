Boston Dynamics’ newest robot looks like a cross between a dog and a giraffe

Boston Dynamics introduced its latest robot, an all-electric version of its four-legged Spot. The new bot is aptly named “SpotMini.”

In its basic form, the robot looks a bit like a large dog. It weights 55 pounds and can operate for 90 minutes on a single charge. SpotMini has a variety of sensors, including cameras that detect depth, a solid-state gyroscope for balance, and proprioception sensors in the limbs that tell the bot’s computer how its body is positioned. A neck-like arm gives the robot a bit more of a giraffe look and enables it to handle tasks like loading a dishwasher and righting itself if it falls over.

Boston Dynamics is owned by Google parent company Alphabet.