This Kickstarter aims to beat the NRA with creative advertising

The group, called “Don’t Be A Target,” is trying to raise $250,000 to produce “awesomely creative video campaigns and PR stunts” that attack the National Rifle Association, which benefits from its own highly funded ad campaigns.

“We believe, with some good old-fashioned creativity and highly calculated strategy, we can beat the NRA and gun lobby at their own game,” reads the Kickstarter page. “We’ve tapped into the best, most creative minds in film, TV, and content production. . . to create culturally explosive moments that will combat the NRA’s voice in the national media.”

Currently the group has raised close to $2,000. Rewards for donations include stickers, T-shirts, and a letterpress poster. Those who contribute $1,000 or more will also receive VIP box tickets to “an incredible musical performance” the group is hosting on September 25.