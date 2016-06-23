advertisement
Volkswagen will reportedly pay $10.2 billion to settle U.S. claims from the emissions scandal 

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The settlement will go towards government penalties and compensation for 482,000 customers whose Volkswagen cars had fraudulent software installed, a source told the Associated Press. Car owners will likely receive anywhere between $1,000 to $7,000, depending on the make of their vehicle. 

