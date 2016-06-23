advertisement
These tech and business leaders just endorsed Hillary Clinton for president

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Among the business leaders who have publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton for president are:

Miki Agrawal, founder and CEO of Thinx

Dan Akerson, former chairman and CEO of General Motors;

Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce

Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO of Airbnb

Warren E. Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway

Brian Chesky, cofounder and CEO of Airbnb

Joe Gebbia, cofounder and CPO of Airbnb

Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix

Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn

Drew Houston, founder and CEO of Dropbox

Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Sama and Laxmi

David Karp, founder and CEO of Tumblr

Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box

Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook

Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet

Anne Wojcicki, cofounder and CEO of 23andme

Notably absent are executives from Apple and Microsoft

