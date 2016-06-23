These tech and business leaders just endorsed Hillary Clinton for president

Among the business leaders who have publicly endorsed Hillary Clinton for president are:
Miki Agrawal, founder and CEO of Thinx
Dan Akerson, former chairman and CEO of General Motors;
Marc Benioff, chairman and CEO of Salesforce
Nathan Blecharczyk, cofounder and CTO of Airbnb
Warren E. Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway
Brian Chesky, cofounder and CEO of Airbnb
Joe Gebbia, cofounder and CPO of Airbnb
Reed Hastings, founder and CEO of Netflix
Reid Hoffman, founder of LinkedIn
Drew Houston, founder and CEO of Dropbox
Leila Janah, founder and CEO of Sama and Laxmi
David Karp, founder and CEO of Tumblr
Aaron Levie, cofounder and CEO of Box
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook
Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet
Anne Wojcicki, cofounder and CEO of 23andme
Hillary Clinton just unveils a bunch of endorsements from business people. pic.twitter.com/Nx2EMpdJDN
— Joe Weisenthal (@TheStalwart) June 23, 2016