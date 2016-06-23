Facebook to begin providing “political bias training”

Facebook is adding political bias training to its general “Managing Unconscious Bias” employee orientation—part of an effort to help combat the notion that the company as a whole leans to the left, the Daily Signal reports .

“So as we think about helping people understand different points of view and being open to different points of view, we’re dealing with political bias as well going forward,” Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg said at event at the American Enterprise Institute.

The announcement comes after a leaked internal Facebook poll showed staff members were considering asking CEO Mark Zuckerberg “What responsibility does Facebook have to help prevent President Trump in 2017?” at an upcoming Q&A session, according to Gizmodo. The social network was also rumored to keep conservative news out of its trending news section.