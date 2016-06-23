How much do Uber drivers really make?

Not as much as Uber would lead you to believe. Although the company frequently touts its ride-hailing service as an economic opportunity for drivers—and in 2013 suggested that its average driver takes home $100,000 per year—an analysis of its leaked data by BuzzFeed News found that driver wages compare more accurately to a typical entry-level service job. The independent review, which Uber confirmed “looked solid,” found that drivers in late 2015 earned about $13.17 per hour after expenses in the Denver market; $10.75 per hour after expenses in the Houston area; and $8.77 per hour after expenses in the Detroit market.