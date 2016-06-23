Workforce diversity could add $570 billion to the tech sector

A new report from Intel makes the business case for diversity in cold, hard cash. “If two companies are identical except for racial/ethnic diversity and female representation in leadership, the more diverse company will have, in all likelihood, higher revenues, be more profitable, and have a higher market value.”
The study is based on a data set of 170 tech companies’ workforces and a body of academic research that indicates diverse teams and management perform at a higher level.
Behold, the numbers.