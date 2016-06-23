Morning intelligence

• Uber data obtained by BuzzFeed indicates that, contrary to the company’s claims, Uber drivers in Denver, Detroit, and Houston make less than $13.25 an hour on average, after taking expenses into account.

• Twilio is going public today, after raising $150 million at a valuation of about $1.2 billion. This marks the year’s first IPO for what Silicon Valley refers to as a unicorn—companies with valuations over $1 billion.

• Coming up today: Britain is voting on whether to stay in or leave the European Union. If the country opts for a “Brexit,” the effects could be felt in both the British and global economy.