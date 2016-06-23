advertisement
This tiny electric car set a world speed record: 0–60 MPH in 1.5 seconds

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

A team of 30 students tested their car at Dübendorf Air Base in Switzerland, where it accelerated from 0 to 60 MPH in 1.513 seconds. That puts the tiny electric speedster half a second faster than the world’s fastest production cars, including Tesla, notes the Verge.

