Replacing California’s last nuclear power plant with solar will cost $15 billion

The price tag was calculated by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts looking at the total cost of shutting the last nuclear power plant in California, owned by PG&E Corporation, by 2025. PG&E says it plans to use a mixture of renewable energy in place of the Diablo Canyon nuclear complex. The Bloomberg Intelligence of $15 billion excludes the cost of decommissioning the power plant, which involves removing radioactive materials from the site and restoring the location as state-owned beach.