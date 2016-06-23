advertisement
Replacing California’s last nuclear power plant with solar will cost $15 billion

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

The price tag was calculated by Bloomberg Intelligence analysts looking at the total cost of shutting the last nuclear power plant in California, owned by PG&E Corporation, by 2025. PG&E says it plans to use a mixture of renewable energy in place of the Diablo Canyon nuclear complex. The Bloomberg Intelligence of $15 billion excludes the cost of decommissioning the power plant, which involves removing radioactive materials from the site and restoring the location as state-owned beach.

