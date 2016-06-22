advertisement
The new KFC boxes can charge your phone

By Mark Sullivan1 minute Read

Yep, it’s true. If  you run out of juice while scarfing down the finger-lickin’ goodness, you can just plug right into a USB port on the new “Watt a Box.” They even supply you with a cable. “Rethink what a meal box can do!” crows KFC.

