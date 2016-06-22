Here’s Airbnb’s 3-step anti-racism plan

1. Identify and fix structural problems with the platform (rather than focusing on fixing one-off examples of individual discrimination).

2. Improve processes so it can rapidly identify racial discrimination and deal with these matters quickly and decisively.

3. Build broader and enduring relationships with diverse travel, civil rights, grass roots, small business, social science and educational institutions.

“These steps are just beginning,” Murphy wrote. “Airbnb understands that there’s no single solution to the problem of deeply entrenched biases and discrimination in the travel industry or in our society as a whole.”