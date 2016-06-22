Is an “innovation lane” the answer to tech’s clash with regulation?

TuskVentures, a political strategy firm that runs campaigns for companies such as Uber, FanDuel, and Handy, today sent a letter to governors in all 50 states proposing an “innovation lane” that would allow some startups to “demonstrate their effectiveness” despite regulations that technically prohibit them from operating.

In the plan, governors would grant a handful of startups one-year permits to operate in accordance with a clear set of regulations and requirements established by an advisory board. At the end of the year, the advisory board would evaluate the experiment and either propose permanent regulatory changes or send the startup back to illegal operating territory.

“It’s good for the startups because it would really give them the predictability that they need,” Bradley Tusk, TuskVentures’s founder, said at the firm’s conference on Wednesday. “It’s good for the state because they’re in on the ground floor.”