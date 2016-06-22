advertisement
NASA discovers youngest planet yet

By Elizabeth Segran1 minute Read

It’s the size of Neptune and only 5 to 10 million years old. In NASA’s language, it is described as a “newborn.” By comparison, the Earth is 4.5 billion years old. NASA is going to use this planet to learn more about planetary formation. [Image: NASA]

