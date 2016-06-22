23andMe now gets as many as “2 million new health facts per week” from its user surveys 

Consumer genetics company 23andMe now owns the largest repository of human DNA samples that also contains the most collection of extensive personal information in the world, according to report from MIT Technology Review. The company also offers user surveys and is collecting as many as 2 million facts per week from users on everything from family history of cancer to food preferences.
23andMe’s database is now an attractive prospect for drugmakers; Genentech recently paid the company $10 million to study the genes of people with Parkinson’s disease.
