Instagram’s new channels are tailored to your tastes

As part of Instagram’s ongoing effort to help users discover stuff they’ll find diverting , the imagery-sharing service is launching “Picked for You” video channels as part of its Explore section.

The channels you’ll get will vary depending on Instagram’s understanding of the types of items you like to look at on the service. And because it’s Instagram, the 33 channels it picks from cover a lot of quirky ground, from Cake Decorating to Cheerleaders to Special Effects Makeup to just plain Oddly Satisfying.