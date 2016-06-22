China beats the U.S. when it comes to female startup leaders

Silicon Valley Bank’s latest report, the Innovation Economy Outlook, takes a hard look at the state of entrepreneurship in the U.S., U.K., and China. The report shows that female representation in the tech sector is less than equitable in the U.S.
Silicon Valley Bank polls revealed that 66% of American startups reported no women on their boards and 46% have no women in executive positions. China’s female representation is strong: 79% of startups have one or more women in the C-suite.
[Image: Silicon Valley Bank]