C-SPAN uses Periscope to live-stream the Democrats’ sit-in

Earlier today, House Democrats staged a sit-in over Congress’ failure to implement gun control legislation. Without access to its own cameras, C-SPAN used Twitter’s broadcasting app Periscope to bring a live feed of the House floor to its channel.

The sit-in began right when the Republicans went into recess. Because the House controls the cameras in its walls, C-SPAN was unable to provide a live feed of the event. The channel found a loophole via Representative Scott Peters’ live stream of the event.

You can watch C-SPAN’s coverage here.