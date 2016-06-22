IBM puts its supercomputer to work in medical imaging 

IBM’s Watson, the supercomputer that is best known for triumphing against the smartest humans at Jeopardy, is now being put to work in medical imaging centers. IBM announced today that it is working with a set of global partners, including medical centers and imaging-tech companies.

It makes perfect sense that IBM would cast its eye to medical imaging. For one thing, radiologists have been working with computer-assisted diagnoses tools for years. Moreover, companies are increasingly finding that algorithms can accurately spot tumors and other abnormalities in medical images that specialists might miss.

These systems aren’t designed to replace human specialists, but to assist them in making more accurate diagnoses and charting a course of treatment.