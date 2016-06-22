advertisement
FedEx plans to spend $5.1 billion to keep up with e-commerce demand 

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

With the rise of e-commerce, FedEx has been forced to invest more in ground operations, which is partly why the company has increased its spending forecast by 6% for the next fiscal year.

