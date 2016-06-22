advertisement
Democratic legislators stage sit-in on House floor over gun control

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

The Democratic members of the House of Representatives are using a Civil Rights-era protest method to combat legislative inaction on gun control: the sit-in. 

Right before the Republicans went into recess, the Democrats tried to force a vote on a gun control measure to no avail. They are now sitting on the House floor in protest. 

C-SPAN cameras are turned off because of the forced recess, so Democrats and others in attendance are posting pictures and updates on social media.

