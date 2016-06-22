Dropbox’s new business tools aim to streamline your workflow

Dropbox announced a number of new productivity tools for businesses that make it easier for teams to add content to Dropbox, collaborate on projects, and share content with each other.

The update, which is the first of several Dropbox for Business announcements the company has planned for the year, includes features such as the ability to scan documents and create searchable PDFs from your phone, and new collaboration tools that let team members comment on individual parts of a document or PDF. Document owners can now also track who has viewed a file and how many times.