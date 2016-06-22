Headphone-less iPhone 7: The debate

Yesterday, The Verge‘s Nilay Patel went on an entertaining rant about the rumor that this fall’s iPhone will ditch its headphone jack in favor of having you plug headphones into its Lightning connector. Now Daring Fireball‘s John Gruber has responded with a piece comparing the headphone jack to the floppy drive—which Apple eliminated many years ago, and not without controversy.
I agree with Gruber that the world will adjust to the switch—and I imagine that before too many years have passed, we may see an iPhone with no ports at all, thanks to Bluetooth earbuds and wireless charging technologies.