Michelle Obama will Snapchat you now

She’s already mastered Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and even Vine. (Remember that Turnip video that went viral?)

Well, today she’s adding Snapchat to her social media chops. (Her handle is MichelleObama.) You can follow her as she travels to Liberia, Morocco, and Spain, as part of a White House initiative to support girls’ education around the world.

What do Sasha and Malia think about their mom being on Snapchat? When parents start getting on a social media platform, it’s usually a signal that teens are about to flee in droves.