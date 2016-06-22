Morning intelligence

• Donald Trump says he may continue using his own money to fund his campaign , which he disclosed Monday has barely $1 million at its disposal.

• Volkswagen held a shareholders meeting on Wednesday, just two days after launching an investigation into former CEO Martin Winterkorn’s role in potentially covering up the company’s emissions scandal.

• As Fast Company previously reported, Apple’s next iPhone probably won’t be much of a departure from the most recent iteration—aside from ditching the headphone jack, according to the WSJ.

• Tesla has issued an acquisition offer to buy SolarCity, of which Elon Musk is the chairman, in a deal reportedly worth about $2.8 billion.