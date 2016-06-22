advertisement
Mark Zuckerberg tapes over his webcam to thwart hackers

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Though Facebook spent a reported $16 million dollars last year on cutting edge security and at least a dozen personal bodyguards for its CEO, the world’s richest millennial uses a very practical solution to fighting off hackers that may want to gain access to his MacBook Pro’s webcam: tape. As revealed in Zuck’s Facebook post celebrating Instagram’s 500 million user threshold, keen-eyed observers have noticed there is a piece of tape covering the webcam on his laptop, the Guardian reports. A practical, if old-school, solution.

