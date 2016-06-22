This planned VR Earth could help bring humanity together

The overview effect is the term given to the existential event that happens to some astronauts when they look down on the earth from space for the first time. They see one world without national boundaries, separate races, or different religions and realize all of humanity are comrades, all alone on a single blue and green planet in space, reports Wired. Now a group called The Overview Institute want to bring the effect that they are named after to everyone on the planet by creating a realistic VR experience that enables everyone to experience what an astronaut does when he looks down on our planet. The hope is that this type of VR experience could literally change everyone’s view of humanity. And that’s not such a nutty thing, says Wired: