What happened when Zenefits  gave its employees a generous buyout offer 

How do you ensure the loyalty of your employees after a period of turmoil and controversy? Offer them the option to leave.

David Sacks was named the CEO of Zenefits after a series of reports from Buzzfeed News found that the company’s former CEO Parker Conrad had allowed unlicensed salespeople to sell health insurance. After taking the top job, he shared a plan to turn the company around and made a generous buyout offer to his employees that were hired before February.

And the results are in:

3/ Now we know the answer: Only ~10% of employees took The Offer. I’m so proud of the 90% who have recommitted to the new Zenefits. — David Sacks (@DavidSacks) June 21, 2016

Is this proof that Zenefits’ employees still believe in the company’s vision? Share your thoughts on Twitter @chrissyfarr

[via VentureBeat]