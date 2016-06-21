63% of men are too ashamed to order cocktails in public

According to recent research conducted by Stoli that surveyed 1,475 Americans, 74% of millennial men claim to like flavored cocktails, but 63% claimed that they avoid them in public because they were anxious about what their friends would say.

Nearly half of millennial men said that there was a negative stigma associated with men drinking flavored cocktails because they are seen as a drink for women.

Millennials were more conscious about this than older generations. 41% of millennial men think that their drink of choice is a reflection of their masculinity compared to Gen X (32%) and boomer (15%) males.