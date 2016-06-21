Soylent is basically SlimFast for men

If you’ve ever wondered who actually drinks Soylent, several companies (including KetoSoy and Rosa Labs, makers of the original Soylent) have surveyed over 3,000 consumers about their usage patterns.

Women represent only 18% of respondents, up from 14% last year. Only 2% have replaced all their meals with Soylent or other “future food.” (Or put another way, 67 people haven’t had any real food for weeks.) Nearly half have lost weight or seen improvements in their health.

All of this goes to prove that Soylent is essentially SlimFast for men.