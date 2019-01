A DIY sperm test will hit the market this fall, according to a report from Stat News.

The device is developed by Bay Area startup Sandstone Diagnostics, and is slated to cost $159.99. The company claims its test can diagnose a man’s sperm count from the comfort of their own home.

The test isn’t designed to replace a visit to the doctor’s office for those who are having fertility issues. But it might prove useful for people who don’t have easy access to a fertility center.