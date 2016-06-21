WSJ report: iPhone 7 will ditch headphone jack, but few other visible changes

In some ways 2016 has been a boring year for Apple. Sagging phone sales. No splashy new hardware. A “building” year might be a better way to say it, as 2017 will likely hold some big product news.

A new report from the Wall Street Journal today seems to confirm numerous earlier reports that the new iPhone won’t be thematically very different from the last one, the iPhone 6s. It’ll still come in the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch screen sizes, for example, and will situate the gray plastic antenna buffer lines on the top and bottom differently.

The one BIG change in the new device is the removal of the 3.5mm headphone jack that was first confirmed by Fast Company in January. The WSJ’s sources say that next year’s iPhone will be a real redesign, perhaps featuring an all-glass front with no bezel on the sides, or on the phone’s “chin” and “forehead.”