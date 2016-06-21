Google’s two-step verification will soon take just one step

Google recognizes that it’s no fun scrambling to enter a verification code every time you log into one of your accounts. Most accounts now offer two-step authentication, which serves as a security measure but makes logging in more cumbersome.

Enter Google’s updated two-step verification, which will reportedly require just a tap of a push notification to grant you access to Google-related accounts. The feature will be available for iOS and Android, though iPhone users will need to download the Google Search app.