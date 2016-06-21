advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

You’re not imagining it: Your benefits are disappearing 

By Cale Guthrie Weissman1 minute Read

Tech startups are quick to boast about their in-office perks: unlimited beer on tap, a nap room, in-house yoga classes, etc. But this all may be a mirage obfuscating the demise of other, more important employee benefits.

According to a new survey from the Society of Human Resource Management, reported by CNN Money, once-standard benefits are dropping dramatically. 

Here are a few examples:

A few companies out there still give back to their employees in generous ways—you can read more about that here. And if you’re an employee in that camp, consider yourself lucky.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life