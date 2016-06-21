You’re not imagining it: Your benefits are disappearing 

Tech startups are quick to boast about their in-office perks: unlimited beer on tap, a nap room, in-house yoga classes, etc. But this all may be a mirage obfuscating the demise of other, more important employee benefits.

According to a new survey from the Society of Human Resource Management, reported by CNN Money, once-standard benefits are dropping dramatically.

Here are a few examples:

A few companies out there still give back to their employees in generous ways—you can read more about that here. And if you’re an employee in that camp, consider yourself lucky.