Slack makes app integrations as easy as pressing a button

Last December, Slack unveiled an official directory of third-party apps and services you can use within its messaging service . There were 150 of them in the directory to start. The company is announcing that the count has passed 500.

But its bigger news is that it’s also introducing a new kind of integration. Message Buttons offer one-click access to tasks powered by third parties from within Slack, such as submitting an expense report, searching for a hotel, or approving (or denying) a job requisition.

Slack is kicking off Message Buttons with offerings from a dozen mostly work-related services, including Abacus, Greenhouse, Kayak, PagerDuty, Qualtrics, Trello, and others. The feature is open, though, so any company can build its own buttons. And given how rapidly Slack is turning into a central hub for productivity, I’ll bet a lot of folks will want in.

Here’s Slack’s video on the new feature: