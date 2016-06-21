Most U.S. high schools don’t offer computer science classes

Despite increasing demand for workers with computer skills, only 13% of high schools across the country offer AP Computer Science, according to a new report from the Association for Competitive Technology. There are vast disparities from state to state: 98 schools in Washington state offer such classes compared to only 15 in neighboring Oregon. Those cities with the highest percentage of computer-science-savvy schools were McLean, Va., College Park, Md., and Roswell, Ga..