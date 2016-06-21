advertisement
Congress voting today on bill to restrict funding for FCC’s Lifeline program for low-income Americans

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

The bill, introduced by Rep. Austin Scott (R-Ga.), would restrict funding for the program, which funds wireless voice and data services for poor Americans, reports Politico. The congressman’s argument for the bill sounds like punishing the victim of an alleged crime: Because Lifeline was allegedly over-billed by a private contractor (Total Call Mobile). 

