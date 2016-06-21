Don’t want to be BFFs with your coworkers? Do this.

There are any number of reasons why you may want to end an office friendship. Maybe you’re getting promoted and will soon be managing your colleagues. Or maybe Gene from accounting is just overdoing it with the happy-hour invitations, and you’re running out of excuses.
Employment attorney Nannina Angioni offers this rule of thumb for setting some boundaries: “The best place to start is to always default to your employment obligations.” Here’s what you need to know to end a work friendship on a good note.