Morning intelligence

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• Apple may not be supporting Trump—but Tim Cook plans to hold a fundraiser next week for Speaker Paul Ryan and  “a joint fundraising committee aimed at helping to elect other House Republicans,” according to Politico

• Twitter just launched a video app called Twitter Engage that allows users to post videos that are up to 140 seconds long. Talk about symmetry! 

• Instagram revealed that it now boasts 500 million users—60% of whom use the app daily. 

• After Zenefits announced last week that employees who opted to resign would receive buyouts, 129 additional people have decided to leave the company

