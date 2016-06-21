Morning intelligence

• Apple may not be supporting Trump —but Tim Cook plans to hold a fundraiser next week for Speaker Paul Ryan and “a joint fundraising committee aimed at helping to elect other House Republicans,” according to Politico .

• Twitter just launched a video app called Twitter Engage that allows users to post videos that are up to 140 seconds long. Talk about symmetry!

• Instagram revealed that it now boasts 500 million users—60% of whom use the app daily.

• After Zenefits announced last week that employees who opted to resign would receive buyouts, 129 additional people have decided to leave the company.