How many mayors does it take to regulate Uber, Airbnb?

So far, 10 have joined a common initiative. Mayors from New York, Paris, Seoul, Athens, Barcelona and Toronto, and four other cities are working together to establish common ground rules for “sharing economy” companies, reports Bloomberg. “Having the 20 or 30 biggest urban markets of the world all operating under entirely different rules doesn’t do much good for anyone,” Wiley Norvell, spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s deputy for housing and economic development, told Bloomberg. “We want consumers and tourists to have some consistency, city to city,” he said, to “leverage the size of markets, which together are enormous, so that the voice of cities will actually make an impact.”