How many mayors does it take to regulate Uber, Airbnb?

So far, 10 have joined a common initiative. Mayors from New York, Paris, Seoul, Athens, Barcelona and Toronto, and four other cities are working together to establish common ground rules for “sharing economy” companies, reports Bloomberg. “Having the 20 or 30 biggest urban markets of the world all operating under entirely different rules doesn’t do much good for anyone,” Wiley Norvell, spokesman for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio’s deputy for housing and economic development, told Bloomberg. “We want consumers and tourists to have some consistency, city to city,” he said, to “leverage the size of markets, which together are enormous, so that the voice of cities will actually make an impact.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens