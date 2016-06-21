This IBM smart bus comes with a Watson-powered assistant

The Olli is a collaboration between IBM and Local Motors and can seat up to 12 people at a time, as Co.Design reveals. The bus not only drives itself but offers a built-in digital assistant powered by IBM’s Watson. This allows the bus to answer questions from riders (“Where’s the closest McDonald’s?”) and also to learn from a rider’s patterns and environment. For example, if the weather is bad and your commute will take longer because of it, Olli will alert you that you probably don’t have time to nip in for your pre-work Starbucks that morning. The Olli will start making journeys in National Harbor, Maryland, this summer.

[Image: Local Motors]