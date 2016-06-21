BitTorrent reportedly will launch its own streaming TV news network

The P2P company is looking to launch its streaming TV news network by this fall in time for the U.S. elections, reports Variety. The reported news channel follows the May launch of BitTorrent Live, a streaming P2P-powered video service with niche channels including Clubbing TV, FightBox, Newsmax TV, Heroes TV, and TWiT. As for the news channel, Variety cites a job posting by the company looking for a news director. A BitTorrent spokesperson Variety contacted declined to comment on specifics of the news channel but said, “We have a lot of exciting initiatives focused on media across all of our platforms. This includes on-demand entertainment as well as live programming.”
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens