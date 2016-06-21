BitTorrent reportedly will launch its own streaming TV news network

The P2P company is looking to launch its streaming TV news network by this fall in time for the U.S. elections, reports Variety. The reported news channel follows the May launch of BitTorrent Live, a streaming P2P-powered video service with niche channels including Clubbing TV, FightBox, Newsmax TV, Heroes TV, and TWiT. As for the news channel, Variety cites a job posting by the company looking for a news director. A BitTorrent spokesperson Variety contacted declined to comment on specifics of the news channel but said, “We have a lot of exciting initiatives focused on media across all of our platforms. This includes on-demand entertainment as well as live programming.”