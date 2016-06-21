advertisement
Check out this autonomous drone system that eliminates the need for a human operator

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

Human operators of drones may someday be a thing of the past if the Airobotics automated patrol drone system is anything to go by, reports Engadget. The system controls every aspect of drone flight and maintenance. The command software feeds the drone flight route information while the base provides a landing pad for the drone, where maintenance work can be carried out by a robotic arm that even swaps out the drone’s batteries.

