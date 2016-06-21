An Australian company is giving electric vehicle owners all-you-can-use electricity for about 75 cents a day

AGL CEO Andy Vesey made the announcement at an energy conference in Melbourne on Tuesday, reports Mashable. The service will be compatible with electric vehicles including Tesla, the BMW i3, the Toyota Prius, and the Nissan Leaf. “For a dollar a day, if you have an electric vehicle and you have a AGL smart meter and a charger, you can get energy for that car for $1 a day, as much as you like,” Vesey said. One Australian dollar equals about 75 cents in the U.S. Vesey later confirmed on Twitter that the service will roll out in November.