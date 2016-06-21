Physicists have found a way to create lower-fat chocolate

That’s not a joke. As The Verge reports, physicists at Temple University in Philadelphia have found a new method of electrorheology, which is the process that results in the deformation of matter when it meets an electrical current. This new process makes chocolate have a lower viscosity, which helps it flow better on a molecular scale. A lower viscosity means less fat needs to be used in making chocolate, which reduces the total calories. If you care about the science involved, the research paper is worth a read. If you just care about tasty chocolate, however, know that this new electrorheology could reduce the standard fat in chocolate from 40% to 32%.