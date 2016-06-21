A cool Photoshop feature just moved from mobile back to the desktop

Last December, I wrote about face-aware liquify , a Photoshop feature based on some seriously sophisticated image-processing technology. It identifies facial features such as eyes and mouths, then lets you easily tweak them using sliders so that someone in a photo has big, soulful eyes or a more winning smile. And it debuted first in Adobe’s Photoshop Fix mobile app, in a major departure from the era when Photoshop’s tablet and phone variants were pretty much just dumbed-down versions of their desktop predecessors.

Now face-aware liquify is arriving in Photoshop for Macs and Windows PCs. It’s part of the new update to Adobe’s pay-as-you-go Creative Cloud service, which also includes new features such as content-aware cropping (which can fill in white space at the corners when you rotate an image) and the ability to identify fonts in an image and help you acquire a particular typeface or an approximation thereof. The company has also more deeply embedded the stock photography market it launched a year ago, in hopes of making purchasing its images so simple that it’s downright irresistible.