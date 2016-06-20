Trump spent 1/3 of campaign contributions on his own companies and travel expenses for his kids

According to the latest FEC filing covering the month of May, Donald Trump raised $3.1 million in contributions from campaign donors, loaned himself about $2.2 million and spent $1.1 million on companies and properties he owns and on travel reimbursements for his children. He actually spent more renting out his own Mar-A-Lago club in Florida ($423,371.70) than on his entire campaign payroll ($321,586).