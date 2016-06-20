advertisement
Trump spent 1/3 of campaign contributions on his own companies and travel expenses for his kids

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

According to the latest FEC filing covering the month of May, Donald Trump raised $3.1 million in contributions from campaign donors, loaned himself about $2.2 million and spent $1.1 million on companies and properties he owns and on travel reimbursements for his children. He actually spent more renting out his own Mar-A-Lago club in Florida ($423,371.70) than on his entire campaign payroll ($321,586).

