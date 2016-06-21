At 500 million users, Instagram’s growth is actually accelerating

When Instagram last released stats on its community in September 2015 , it had 400 million monthly active members. Now it’s announcing that the number has reached a half-billion people , 300 million of whom log on daily. They share 95 million photos a day, and 80% of users are outside the U.S.

And here’s the factoid I find most impressive: The company added its most recent 100 million users even faster than it did the 100 million before that. Which is pretty compelling evidence that the $1 billion Facebook offered up to buy the photo-sharing service in 2012 was one of the savviest tech acquisitions of all time, and that Mark Zuckerberg and crew are the rare corporate overlords who didn’t mess up a hot startup. (Back in 2012, people wondered if the deal would lead Instagram to lose users.)

My colleague John Paul Titlow has a deeper dive into this milestone and how Instagram reached it.

Here are Instagram cofounders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom, looking understandably pleased: