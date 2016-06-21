advertisement
At 500 million users, Instagram’s growth is actually accelerating

By Harry McCracken1 minute Read

When Instagram last released stats on its community in September 2015, it had 400 million monthly active members. Now it’s announcing that the number has reached a half-billion people, 300 million of whom log on daily. They share 95 million photos a day, and 80% of users are outside the U.S.

And here’s the factoid I find most impressive: The company added its most recent 100 million users even faster than it did the 100 million before that. Which is pretty compelling evidence that the $1 billion Facebook offered up to buy the photo-sharing service in 2012 was one of the savviest tech acquisitions of all time, and that Mark Zuckerberg and crew are the rare corporate overlords who didn’t mess up a hot startup.  (Back in 2012, people wondered if the deal would lead Instagram to lose users.)

My colleague John Paul Titlow has a deeper dive into this milestone and how Instagram reached it.

Here are Instagram cofounders Mike Krieger and Kevin Systrom, looking understandably pleased: 

