Apple’s Tim Cook will host fundraiser for House Speaker Paul Ryan

Politico reports that Cook will co-host the June 28 breakfast in Menlo Park with Apple treasurer Gary Wipfler. Ryan needs money for his own campaign and for a joint fundraising committee to help other GOP House members. Cook is looking for stronger influence with Republicans in Washington.
The fundraiser isn’t an official Apple event, but it might as well be–Cook and Wipfler are clearly acting on the company’s behalf. Cook was involved in a similar fundraiser for Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio) last August.