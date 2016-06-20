Hot rumor: iPhone 7 will ship with standard 3.5mm earphones, and a Lightning adapter

We reported in January that the iPhone 7 will ditch the standard 3.5mm headphone jack, and rely on its Lightning port for audio output to headphones. This set off quite a bit of angst among Mac faithful, fearing they’d need to buy new headphones or at least a new Lightning adapter in order to plug in.

Well, a new report today says Apple may be planning to ease the future-shock by including a familiar pair of 3.5mm EarPods, and an adapter needed to plug them into the Lightning port at the bottom of the phone.

I hope this isn’t true. If Apple wants to switch to the improved audio of the Lightning port, they should own it, and make no apologies.